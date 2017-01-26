Utah State track and field continues the indoor season at the Washington Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, in Seattle, Washington, while the rest of the Aggies compete at the New Mexico Team Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A small group of Utah State distance runners will compete at the Washington Invitational on Friday, starting with the women’s distance medley relay at 7:15 p.m. MT. Utah State’s runners will conclude their stay at the Washington Invitational on Saturday with the men’s 3,000m at 5:50 p.m.

“One thing we look for with this meet is to let our athletes run at sea level against great distance competition,” said veteran USU head coach Gregg Gensel. “The results of this meet will be the breaking of personal records and possibly school records.”

The majority of USU’s track and field team will compete at the New Mexico Team Invitational, beginning with the women’s weight throw at 9:30 a.m. The invitational will wrap up at 3:25 p.m., with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

“Competition in Albuquerque will allow our team to raise the bar in a world-class facility,” said Gensel. “We really get the best of both worlds. Our student-athletes get to face good competition in a great facility and that usually means we’ll continue to improve, which is always our goal.”

In last week’s action, sophomore Brenn Flint continued to shine, winning the shot put for the second-straight week with a mark of 14.59m at the Montana State Dual Meet Invitational.

On the men’s side, junior Dillon Maggard won the 3,000m with a time of 8:21.54, which ranks eighth all-time in school history. Maggard’s converted time of 8:03.69 ranks first in the Mountain West this season.

