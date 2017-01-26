WEST VALLEY CITY — A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Thursday in West Valley City "during an altercation," police confirmed.

The shooting occurred in the street at 3280 S. 3740 West around 3:30 p.m., leaving the boy in critical condition, West Valley City police said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later upgraded to stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The person or persons responsible for the shooting fled the scene, the agency said on Twitter. Nobody had been arrested as of late Tuesday night. Police did not immediately release any description of who officers were seeking.

West Valley Police Sgt. Brandon Christiansen said police were called to a scene with a large group of people, where a fight was reported. Police interviewed multiple people who were in the area, he said.

A motive for the shooting was still under investigation late Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call West Valley City police at 801-840-4000.