Reba McEntire’s newest release contains a clear call to action as McEntire sings, “We’ve got to give this world back to God.” The song, “Back to God,” sends a strong message that the answers to the world’s problems are found through prayer.

“You gotta get down on your knees, believe, fold your hands and beg and plead, you gotta keep on praying,” McEntire sings.

The music video, which was released on Tuesday and has been viewed nearly 200,000 times, shows people going through a wide range of trials and tribulations but in the end they are shown worshipping together in church.

“They have a common goal: get closer to God. Talk about God. Fellowship,” McEntire told Rolling Stone. “So when they get in the church, everybody has that oneness, that feeling of yes, we’re a group.”

"Back to God" was originally released by Randy Houser in 2008, who co-wrote the song, but was never released to radio stations.

Watch the video here.

