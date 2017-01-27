A novel by a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was named a Printz Honor Book earlier this week by the American Library Association.

Julie Berry’s “The Passion of Dolssa” (Viking Children’s Books, April 2016) was one of four Printz Honor Books. The Michael L. Printz Award is “for excellence in literature written for young adults,” according to ala.org.

ALA also announced several youth media awards, including the John Newbery Medal and Newbery honor books, Randolph Caldecott Medal and Caldecott honor books, the Coretta Scott King awards for authors and illustrators, and Laura Ingalls Wilder Award, according to the list at ala.org.

“The Passion of Dolssa” is set in France during the 1200s at the end of the Catholic Crusades. Dolssa, a spiritual woman, is labeled as a heretic and escapes a friar who wants to make an example of her. Botille, who runs a tavern with her sisters, finds Dolssa and nurses her back to health as the friar tracks Dolssa.

The novel has also received other awards and was on School Library Journal’s “Best of 2016” list, according to slj.com.

The audio book of her middle grade novel, “The Scandalous Sisterhood of Prickwillow Place,” narrated by Jayne Entwistle, was one of three which received ALA Odyssey Honor for “best audiobook produced for children and/or young adults, available in English in the United States" in 2015.

The novel about seven Victorian era young women at a finishing school who work to solve a murder mystery also won a 2014 Whitney Award for “Best Youth Novel of the Year.” The Whitney Awards recognize novels by LDS authors.

“All the Truth That’s in Me,” about Judith, a young woman from a religious community who disappeared at the same time as a friend and only Judith returned two years later with her tongue partially removed, received the 2013 Whitney Award for “Best Young Adult General Novel,” among other awards and recognitions.

A native of western New York, Berry lives in southern California with her husband and four sons.