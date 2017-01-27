Our first foray into pet ownership was the purchase of a “low-maintenance” one — a fish. We all thought it would be belly-up by the time our puppy arrived, but that beta was a true survivor and has lived through many traumatic and life-threatening situations, including this one that happened a few weeks ago.

My husband, Brad, came downstairs and found water all over our floor. He followed the trail from one counter, onto the kitchen floor, to the other counter and then dripping from the sink. His eyes landed on our fishbowl, which was now fish-less. Only one name came to mind, of course.

“Briggs!”

“What?” asked Briggs, one of our young sons, who walked into the room acting totally surprised and innocent.

“Briggs,” Brad began slowly, pointing to the empty tank. “Do you know what happened to the fish?”

Briggs glanced wide-eyed at the fish bowl, seriously wondering how he had been found out.

“Um … no?”

“Did you touch the fish?” Brad asked.

“Do I get a spanking?” Briggs asked back.

“I just want you to tell me the truth,” Brad said.

“OK,” Briggs said, feeling like it was safe to come clean. “I put him in the sink.”

“What!”

Brad hurried over to the sink and spotted poor Drogo, lying limp on the garbage disposal blade.

“Carmen!”

I hurried downstairs at the urgent sound of my name and followed the same trail of water Brad did, into the kitchen where Briggs was staring wide-eyed up at Brad.

“He put the fish in the sink,” Brad said, and pointed to the lifeless fish, also staring wide-eyed up from the dark abyss.

I wanted to be mad. I wanted to be furious. But I was truly so tired of getting upset with Briggs over every daily disaster that more than anything I was just exhausted.

We had a good long discussion about the sanctity of life and the importance of taking care of our pets, how fish need to stay in the water to live, that you can’t pet them like we pet Cowboy, our dog (also hitting/pulling/laying on/digging fists into Cowboy’s fur are not “petting”) and, "Why oh why did such a thought even enter into your mind?"

I shivered at what it must have felt like holding that scaly, slimy thing. He probably loved it.

“So, what do we do now?” I asked Brad. “How are we going to get it out?”

“Get it out? I was just going to flush it down the sink,” he said.

“No way!” I said. “I am not going to be smelling that fish every time I do dishes. No, we have to get it out.”

Reluctantly, Brad reached down into the sink and pulled out that fish who had been out of water for who-knows-how-long, when suddenly he looked at it funny.

“What?” I asked, plugging my nose and gagging.

Brad tossed the fish back into the tank. And wouldn’t you know, that fish started swimming. Drogo actually started swimming around! I stared at the fish. I stared at Brad. Brad stared at the fish. He stared at me. Briggs stared at the fish and it seemed to stare back, calmly gliding through the water like it hadn’t almost become sink sushi five minutes ago.

“Mom, Dad, look! He’s alive! See? He didn’t die!”

I could not believe it. That fish had to have been close to its last gill flap when Brad decided to give it one last chance. Finally, we started laughing.

How could we be mad? It was so crazy and bizarre. It made me think about a really awesome life lesson — never give up! You may be on your last gill flap. You may think you’re 10 seconds away from the point of no return. You may be looking up from a dark place, thinking all is lost. But maybe, if you hang on just a little longer, a miracle will happen.

Living water will come flowing into your life and you’ll find the strength to keep swimming. Deep, I know. But come on and tell me there’s not a whole lot of truth in the story of The Fish Who Lived.

(Also, hang in there, puppy. If Drogo can survive Briggs’ shenanigans, you can too. Cowboy up.)

Carmen Rasmusen Herbert is a former "American Idol" contestant who writes about entertainment and family for the Deseret News. Her email is carmen.r.herbert@gmail.com.