SMITHFIELD — A Smithfield home with two giant snowmen out front has been targeted by thieves.

The Herald Journal reports that Smithfield homeowner Darcy Hardman says someone broke into her home Tuesday, taking a cider jar full of coins, some antique coins and some family memorabilia, including a box full of SD cards.

Hardman says she feels like her home was targeted because of the two snowmen she and neighbors built this weekend when Cache County caught piles of snow.

People in Smithfield have been driving past Hardman's home since Monday when she and neighbors constructed two 12-foot snowmen nicknamed "Willy Melt" and "Betty Won't Melt." Hardman is asking anyone who stopped to take pictures of the snowmen Tuesday to check their photos to see if their front door is open.