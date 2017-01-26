The First Presidency has announced the open house, cultural celebration and dedication dates for the Tucson Arizona, Meridian Idaho and Cedar City Utah temples.

Tucson Arizona Temple

The free public open house for the Tucson Arizona Temple will begin on Saturday, June 3, and continue through Saturday, June 24, 2017, except for the Sundays of June 4, 11 and 18.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 12. The temple will be dedicated the following day on Sunday, Aug. 13, in three sessions at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church in Arizona. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations to enable members to participate and focus on this sacred event.

The temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson at the October 2012 general conference.

The Tucson Arizona Temple will be the sixth in the state. Temples are operating in Mesa, Snowflake, The Gila Valley, Gilbert and Phoenix. There are more than 416,000 members of the Church in Arizona.

The temple is located on N Skyline Drive in the Catalina Foothills.

Ground was broken for the temple on Oct. 17, 2015.

Meridian Idaho Temple

The free public open house for the Meridian Idaho Temple will begin on Saturday, Oct. 21, and continue through Nov. 11, 2017, except for the Sundays of Oct. 22 and 29 and Nov. 5.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, Nov. 18. The temple will be dedicated the following day on Sunday, Nov. 19, in three sessions at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to members of the Church in Idaho and the temple district. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday for those congregations.

The Meridian Idaho Temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson at the Church’s April 2011 general conference. There are three operating temples in Idaho, in Boise, Rexburg and Twin Falls. The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple is being renovated and will open to the public to visit and tour this April before it is rededicated June 4 in three session. Prior to the rededication of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple a cultural celebration will be held on June 3. There are about 426,000 Latter-day Saints in Idaho.

The Meridian Idaho Temple is located at 7345 North Linder Road, a few blocks north of the intersection of North Linder Road and Chinden Blvd.

Ground was broken for the temple Aug. 23, 2014.

Cedar City Utah Temple

The free public open house for the Cedar City Utah Temple will begin on Friday, Oct. 27, and continue through Saturday, Nov.18, 2017, except for the Sundays of Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 9. The temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Dec. 10, in three sessions at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The dedication will be broadcast to Church units in the Cedar City Utah Temple district. The three-hour block of meetings will be cancelled for that Sunday.

President Thomas S. Monson announced construction of the temple at the Church’s April 2013 general conference.

The temple is located at 300 South Cove Drive in Cedar City. It will serve members in southern Utah and eastern Nevada.

Ground was broken for the temple Aug. 8, 2015. This will be the Church’s 17th temple in Utah. There are more than 2 million Latter-day Saints in the state.