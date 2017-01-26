PROVO — A man who served time in the Utah State Prison for sexual abuse of a child has been charged in a new case of trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl.

The "girl," however, was actually an undercover Provo police officer.

Steven Michael Such, 60, of Ogden, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with enticing a minor, a second-degree felony.

An officer posed online as a 13-year-old girl on Jan. 21 and began chatting with Such. "The defendant quickly made the conversation sexual in nature and in explicit terms described wanting to have … sex with the 13 year old," charging documents state.

Such told the undercover officer that age didn't matter because "fun is fun no matter (what) age," according to the charges.

Such was arrested after police say he arrived at a location where he thought he was meeting the girl.

In 1992, Such was convicted of three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. The offense in that case occurred in 1985 when Such was 29, according to court records. He was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison. Such had originally been sentenced to probation but was sent to prison after violating that probation, court documents state.