SALT LAKE CITY — Everyone wants to look and feel their best when going for a job interview, but that isn’t easy when you’re homeless.

One ambitious project is hoping to change that one suit at a time, and has already had its first success story.

B.J. Stringham is a fifth-generation owner of Utah Woolen Mills, 59 W. South Temple. He decided one way he could help the homeless is by making them look good for job interviews.

The company wrote on its Facebook page last month: “At UWM we have been incredibly blessed for so many years and are excited to give back. Starting Jan. 1, for every suit the company sells it will find someone who needs ‘an extra hand in getting back to where they want to be.’”

Brian Smith is one of the people who needed an extra hand to get back on his feet. Smith had a bad year. “In the blink of an eye, life can really take a turn on your quickly,” Smith said.

Last February he was let go from his job. His rent that was 30 days past due become 60 and then 90 days past due until he was eventually homeless.

“Staying in hotels, couches, cars — anything you can find," Smith explained.

Almost a year and 180 résumés later, he still had no job.

"Rejection after rejection," Smith said, adding that he could only take so much.

"These last 10 months, I've lost my faith in humanity, in God, in life,” he said while wiping a tear off his face. "There were many times when shotguns looked very tempting."

Smith decided to at least make it to the new year. When he went on ksl.com to look for jobs, he saw a story about the Utah company giving suits to homeless people to help them feel confident during job interviews.

For every suit Utah Woolen Mills sells this year, the company will donate a suit to a man committed to improving his life for the better, the company says on its website.

"The power of that first impression,” Stringham said, “you can't put a price on confidence."

Smith got the suit last Saturday, interviewed Monday and got the job on Tuesday. "I didn't think it would happen to me, and it did, and I owe them so much," Smith said.

It's the first success story for this project. "I hope he gets everything he wants in life," Stringham said.

On Monday, Smith just might be the only person smiling in the middle of the rush to get to work.

"I thank them from the bottom of my heart," he said getting very emotional.

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc