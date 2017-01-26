In the months preceding President Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 election, the state of Utah garnered national attention as perhaps the last Republican stronghold to oppose his candidacy. Utah’s resistance gained strength from the late emergence of third-party candidate Evan McMullin, who for a time posed a viable threat to Trump and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the state, the Deseret News reported in October.

Now, after a Trump victory, many citizens continue to feel fear and anger as a result of his often controversial rhetoric, and Salt Lake City-based artists and activists are doing something about it.

On Feb. 11, the Mestizo Institute of Arts and Culture will host a community art auction in partnership with Comunidades Unidas, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping Latino immigrants.

Calling on artists to submit works for a silent auction, the exhibition will raise money for Comunidades Unidas, whose “mission is to empower Latinos(as) to recognize and achieve their own potential and be a positive force for change in the larger community,” according to the organization's website. The organization serves more than 8,000 people a year, helping with access to health care as well as immigration and civic engagement programs, according to a news release about the auction.

For organizer Casey Jex Smith, frustration over Trump’s election inspired both an artistic and a civic reaction. After seeing an immigrant friend’s anguish over his future in the United States after Trump's victory, Smith was compelled to action.

“I felt like I needed to do something with my anger and show the nonwhite populations in this state that they still had support from a good share of Utahns,” Smith said.

Smith called upon artist and activist Jorge Rojas, who for the past two years has worked as museum educator at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts while also serving as a board member at the Mestizo Institute of Art and Culture, a community nonprofit organization and art gallery dedicated to fostering dialogue, education and artistic opportunities for minority artists.

“As an artist, curator, educator and community organizer, I feel a responsibility to use some of the resources available to me to take a lead in organizing events like this benefit show for Comunidades Unidas, where many artists in our community can contribute,” Rojas said. “I feel a new sense of urgency in making and promoting art that serves as activism and as a tool for working towards social justice.”

As an artist, Smith has experimented with a vast array of artistic mediums, ranging from highly detailed and imaginative drawings to political performances. He said he believes artists are often drawn to politics. Art history is rich with examples of protest, with Jacques-Louis David's "Oath of the Horatii" (1784), Francisco Goya's "The Third of May 1808" (1814) and Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" (1937) being just a few examples of artists whose unique visions shaped political dialogue.

“I think most artists are extremely politically minded. … This kind of fundraiser is an opportunity for artists to make a real difference for nonprofits, charities and social issues of their choice,” Smith said.

During his brief time in office, Trump has continued to move forward with controversial campaign promises such as building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and restricting refugee admissions, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

As of July 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates Utah's total population at 3,051,217, with the state's Hispanic and Latino population constituting roughly 13.7 percent in 2015.

As concerns about discrimination and deportation grow among those most affected by Trump's policies, the exhibit seeks to show Utah's immigrants they can count local artists as powerful allies. Enthusiasm for the project is palpable, as Smith regularly posts artistic contributions to the project’s Facebook page from artists such as Laura Sharp Wilson, John Bell, Evelyn Haupt and Kylee Jasper.

Rojas said Utah is lucky to have artists who, like him, "are interested in using art as a form of participation, working directly with groups and engaging communities through what’s known as social practice as a way to make a difference and have positive effect.”

For more information about the exhibit, click on the link just above or search for "The Huge Benefit Art Show for Communidades Unidas" on Facebook to find the event page.

If you go …

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mestizo Gallery, 631 W. North Temple, Salt Lake City

How much: Free

Phone: 801-596-0500

Scotti Hill is an art historian and law student at S.J. Quinney College of Law, where she specializes in intellectual property and art law. She has taught courses in art history at Westminster College and the University of Utah, and works as a writer