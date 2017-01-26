SALT LAKE CITY — Fans, teammates and management weren’t the only ones who freaked out when Rodney Hood stepped awkwardly on his right leg during a drive and appeared to have done serious damage to his knee.

Hood also feared something bad had just happened.

“I was thinking worse,” Hood said after Thursday’s shootaround. “That’s why I was screaming a little bit more, because I was just frustrated at the time.”

Though Hood has missed five games since injuring himself late in the Orlando game almost two weeks ago, he was very relieved to be diagnosed with a hyperextended knee when many feared he had torn ligaments.

“I thought it was a lot worse than what it was,” Hood said. “I’m just very fortunate to come out like this.”

Instead of being out for months, Hood is on the verge of returning to action. His medical status has been upgraded to questionable heading into tonight’s TNT 8:40 p.m. showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The third-year shooting guard participated in part of Thursday’s shootaround session and will be reevaluated before tonight’s late game.

The good news is that he’s getting closer to returning to a team that’s lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak.

“Not 100 percent. I just did a partial shootaround,” he said. “I did some things to try to get my movement back, try to get some explosion back, things like that. It’s just going to come back as time goes on.”

Hood said the team wants to be smart about his return, even though he knows his teammates could use his help.

“They’ve been battling, just came off a tough stretch (playing) four games in five days,” said Hood, adding that his teammates were tired in Tuesday’s loss at Denver.

“I wish I could’ve been out there just to have my body out there with them. I think we’ve got some energy back and we’ll play better tonight.”

