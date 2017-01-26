The open house and dedication dates for the Tucson Arizona, Meridian Idaho and Cedar City Utah temples were announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday afternoon.

The Tucson Arizona Temple open house will begin Saturday, June 3, and continue through June 24, 2017, but will be closed on Sundays. The temple, which was announced by President Thomas S. Monson during the October 2012 general conference, will be dedicated in three sessions on Aug. 13. The dedication will be broadcast to LDS Church members in Arizona. A cultural celebration will also be held the night before.

The Tucson temple will become Arizona's sixth temple and the fourth dedicated there in the last seven years. More than 416,000 LDS Church members live in the state.

The Meridian Idaho Temple open house will begin Oct. 21, 2017, and continue through Nov. 11, with the exception of Sundays. The temple will be dedicated in three sessions on Nov. 19, 2017. The dedication will be broadcast to church members in Idaho and to those within the temple district, and a cultural celebration will take place Nov. 18.

The Meridian temple will be the fifth operating temple in the state. The Idaho Falls Temple, which is currently undergoing renovations, is scheduled to be rededicated June 4. Idaho's newest temple was announced by President Monson during the April 2011 general conference.

The Cedar City Utah Temple, the LDS Church’s 17th temple in Utah and originally announced by President Monson during the April 2013 general conference, will hold its open house from Oct. 27 through Nov. 17, 2017, with the exception of Sundays. The temple will be dedicated on Dec. 10, 2017 in three sessions. The dedication will be broadcast to LDS Church members living in the Cedar City Utah Temple district. A cultural celebration will be on Dec. 9.

The open houses will be free and open to the public. Following the temples' dedications, public tours will no longer be available and only active Latter-day Saints holding a current temple recommend issued by their local ecclesiastical leaders will be able to attend.