PARK CITY — Barbara Richardson, a volunteer with Wasatch Back Trees, has received the 2016 Citizen Forester of the Year award.

“It came as no big surprise to us at Wasatch Back Trees that Barbara won the award,” Jason Barto, the organization’s founder, said in a statement. “She is a model volunteer. I wish I could have 10 of her.”

The nonprofit works to develop community-based tree and forest stewardship.

After 18 years as a landscape designer, Richardson retired to Kamas in 2013 still craving a way to connect to nature. She and Barto spearheaded a project to prune and care for the old apple trees dotting the Kamas Valley and then share their bounty.

For the last two years, Richardson has done winter prunings to help prepare the apple trees for a better harvest, and under her leadership, the organization’s Fruit Nuts program led to nearly 2,000 pounds of apples being donated to hungry families in 2016.

In addition, nearly 100 trees on public property throughout the area have been cared for by Summit County Jail inmates with Richardson’s mentoring. The men have participated in dozens of tree grubbings, mulchings, weedings, plantings, prunings and harvests.