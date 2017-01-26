SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has been awarded a $15,000 grant to help improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The grant from the Utah Department of Public Safety's Highway Safety Office will help boost the department’s education and enforcement efforts. It will also allow the department to conduct youth bicycle rodeos and distribute free helmets, education material and visibility gear.

Between 2013 and 2015, the safety office reported an average of 982 pedestrians and 742 cyclists were involved in motor vehicle crashes per year in Utah.