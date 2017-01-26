PAYSON — A teacher at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Sarah Lewis was arrested Tuesday for investigation of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and providing alcohol to a minor.

Lewis has taught social studies and dance at the school since 2014.

The alleged incident happened in early January at her home in Payson, according to Payson police.

"It's my understanding it was a one-time event, and yes, he was one of her students," said Payson Police Lt. Bill Wright.

The Nebo School District was made aware of the allegations on Monday by Payson police. It was not immediately known who reported the alleged incident to investigators.

District spokeswoman Lana Hiskey said as soon the school found out, Lewis was removed from the classroom and remained on "leave of absence" as of Thursday.

"We really appreciate working with the police and them informing us quickly. Even though this is an extremely difficult situation, it's very unfortunate for all parties involved," she said.

Landmark is an alterative high school with approximately 340 students in grades 10 though 12.

According to her Facebook page, Lewis is married and has a young child.