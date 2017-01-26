Pixar co-founder Edwin "Ed" Catmull will share his thoughts on success with a crowd of Utahns in March at the 2017 Domopalooza.

Domo announced Wednesday that Catmull will be the keynote speaker for the event, and he will share how he turned a startup that wanted to make animated movies into a worldwide, global business, according to a press release.

Domo founder and CEO Josh James on Catmull: "Organizations require both data and people in order to improve the way business is run. Ed Catmull built his business empire by understanding that great talent can revolutionize an industry. We can't wait to have him share his experiences on building an iconic brand by harnessing the skills of his people."

Catmull, who earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and physics, and a Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Utah, won the Golden E. Swayer Award for his ability to lead technical innovation in films.

Domopalooza will include more keynote speakers, 35 breakout sessions, some personal training and networking.

Other speakers at Domopalooza include:

Theo Epstein, president of baseball for the Chicago Cubs

Nate Silver, editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight

James on Domopalooza:

"Domopalooza brings together incredible education, training, networking and entertainment opportunities. Don't miss this must-attend event to learn how to leverage relevant business data to make better decisions and optimize results."