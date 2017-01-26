Among the things to do this week are events such as The Morris Murdock Travel Show, Senior Expo, BYU Winterfest, several expos and exhibits, DinoFest, Superhero Saturday, Chinese New Year celebrations and the inauguration of Owl as Salt Lake County Library mascot.

Morris Murdock Travel Show

Jan. 27, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.; Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, free for children under 18 (morrismurdock.com/expo)

Senior Expo Utah

Jan. 27-28, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, free (seniorexpoutah.com)

High School Honor Band

Jan. 27-28, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, free (801-626-8500 or webersta tetickets.com)

"Alien Worlds and Androids"

Jan. 28-Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., dates and times vary, The Leonardo, 209 E. 500 South, included with general admission, $12.95 for adults, $9.95 for seniors, military and students, $8.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

DinoFest

Jan. 28-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, included with general admission, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Superhero Saturday

Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, Show Barn, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $6-$8 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Chinese New Year Celebration

Jan. 28, 1-5 p.m., Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

Chinatown Lunar New Year Festival

Jan. 28, 4:30-6:35 p.m., Chinatown Supermarket, 3390 S. State, free (facebook.com/SaltLake Chinatown)

"The Way We Worked" Smithsonian traveling exhibit

Jan. 28, noon, Ogden Union Station Museum, 2501 Wall Ave., Ogden, free, on display through March 18 (801-393-9890 or utahhumanities.org)

BYU Winterfest

Jan. 28-Feb. 18, dates and times vary, Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $12 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Inaugration of Owl as Salt Lake County Library mascot

Jan. 30, 5:30 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)