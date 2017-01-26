Members of the show choir at the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork perform during Thursday's Charter Day on the Hill at the Capitol in Salt Lake City. During the event, which is designed to celebrate National School Choice Week, more than 500 students from 50 charter schools showcased the school options available to parents in Utah. In addition, the students hosted booths to educate lawmakers on the programs and curricula provided at various charter schools, and on the importance of charter school funding.