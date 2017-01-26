“SNATCHERS” — 3 stars — Gabrielle Elyse, Mary Nepi, Austin Fryberger, J.J. Nolan, Nick Gomez, Rich Fulcher; not rated, probably R for profanity, comic violence and vulgarity and sexual content; Sundance Film Festival

Back in the 1980s, tacky slasher franchises such as the Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street series sent the message that premarital sex led to violent death, usually by the hand of indestructible boogeymen wearing masks and wielding butcher knives.

A new online horror-comedy series, filmed in Utah and featured as part of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight category, has put a fun and macabre twist on that tradition. In “Snatchers,” premarital sex gets you pregnant with a mind-controlling alien parasite.

Sara Steinberg (Mary Nepi) is a high school student trying to work her way into the heart of the popular crowd. She has been resisting the advances of her boyfriend Skyler (Austin Fryberger), but after his recent trip to Mexico, his golden tan is just too much for Sara to take. After a single sexual encounter, she takes a pregnancy test that comes up negative, but the next morning, she appears to be nine months pregnant.

In desperation, Sara turns to Haley Chamberlain (Gabrielle Elyse), the longtime friend she’s been ignoring while trying to endear herself to the cool kids. They head to the local free clinic — past the obligatory pro-life protestor (David H. Stevens) — and plead their case to an OB-GYN (Mark Sande) who doesn’t know that his life is about to come to an end.

What follows feels like the infamous dinner scene from “Alien,” if it had been produced by Monty Python. Sara gives birth to a scorpion creature, which promptly kills the OB-GYN and plugs itself into the attending nurse (Amy Landecker) with its stinger, taking control of her motor functions. Sara and Haley are able to narrowly escape, only to discover that Sara has at least one more bun in the oven.

This dramatic alien entrance sets up the rest of the season, which sees Sara and Haley trying to find help and figure out what is going on, and culminates in a crazy scene at the local police station that features a hilarious gag involving a thumbprint-encoded security door. Altogether, the eight short-form episodes total a 65-minute run time.

“Snatchers” is a nice addition to the horror-comedy genre alongside films such as “Zombieland” and “Shaun of the Dead.” Its campy style offsets any small-budget limitations, and though its rhythm tends to ebb and flow throughout the hour, “Snatchers” really shines in some fun comic moments.

The Sundance showcase — which paired “Snatchers” with a short horror-drama film called “Pineapple” — featured the first season of short webisodes that will be available on a new platform called Stage 13. In a post-screening question-and-answer session, “Snatchers” directors Stephen Cedars and Benji Kleiman explained that the project was originally conceived as a feature-length film, then divided into smaller segments to match the online format. What was screened at Sundance is essentially the first half of the full story.

“Snatchers” is not rated but would have a probable R-rating for profanity, comic violence and vulgarity and sexual content; running time: 65 minutes.

Joshua Terry is a freelance writer and photographer who appeared weekly on "The KJZZ Movie Show" from 2013 to 2016. He also teaches English composition for Weber State University. Find him online at facebook.com/joshterryreviews.