The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin service in July.

Jonathan Alcalá Ibañez, 42, and Adoración Robledo de Alcalá, four children, Espartaco Ward, México City Churubusco Stake: México Puebla South Mission, succeeding President John M. Stellmon and Sister Donna Stellmon. Brother Alcalá serves in the stake presidency and is a former bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, institute teacher and missionary in the México Tijuana Mission. Supervisor of organizational development, Corporation of the Presiding Bishop. Born in México City, México, to Román Alcalá Aguayo and Elvira Ibañez de Alcalá.

Sister Alcalá serves as a Primary teacher and ward Relief Society presidency counselor and is a former stake Young Women president, ward young single adult adviser, and seminary teacher. Born in México City, México, to Fernando Guillermo Robledo and Adoración Fuentes de Robledo.

Winsor Balderrama Sejas, 40, and Rocio Maribel Quiñones de Balderrama, four children, Siglo XX (20th Century) Ward, Cochabamba Bolivia Jaihuayco Stake: Perú Chiclayo Mission, succeeding President Mark L. Williams and Sister Dianna Williams. Brother Balderrama serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, bishop, stake Young Men president, elders quorum president, and missionary in the Bolivia La Paz Mission. Architect and owner, Vitrocom Architects. Born in Arani, Bolivia, to Apolinar Balderrama and Constantina Sejas de Balderrama.

Sister Balderrama serves as a Relief Society teacher and is a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, and Primary teacher. Born in Villazon, Bolivia, to Desiderio Quiñones and Ana Urbelinda Vargas de Quiñones.

Darrel Levi Hammon, 60, and Joanne Louise Boltz Hammon, two children, Hobble Creek 12th Ward, Springville Utah Hobble Creek Stake: California Riverside Mission, succeeding President John H. Mullen and Sister Jana Mullen. Brother Hammon is a young single adult bishop and a former bishop, ward mission leader, area welfare specialist in the Caribbean, Dominican Republic MTC presidency counselor, and missionary in the Chile Concepción Mission. Associate vice president, Utah Valley University. Born in Hamilton, Montana, to Dean W. Hammon and Barbara Barnes Hammon.

Sister Hammon is a Relief Society adviser and a former stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, Young Women camp director, and area welfare specialist in the Caribbean. Born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Luke J. Boltz and Wilma Andersen Boltz.

Robert Clark Johnson, 65, and Vicki Caufield Mason Johnson, four children, Newport Ward, Bellevue Washington South Stake: Philippines Angeles Mission, succeeding President Scott B. Clark and Sister Sandra Clark. Brother Johnson serves as a stake president and is a former bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher, ward mission leader, and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. Retired president, Media Partners Corp. Born in Downey, California, to Moses Perry Johnson and Gladys Louise Hamlet Johnson.

Sister Johnson serves as a ward family history consultant and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, family history center director, and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. Born in Boise, Idaho, to Robert Stephan Caufield and Betty Eliza Nelson Mason.

Stephen Earl Lamb, 62, and Marjorie Austin Lamb, six children, East Millcreek 12th Ward, Salt Lake East Mill Creek North Stake: Russia Novosibirsk Mission, succeeding President Michael G. Williams and Sister Joyce M. Williams. Brother and Sister Lamb previously served as senior missionaries in the Russia Vladivostok Mission. Brother Lamb serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former bishop, high councilor, high priests group leader, and missionary in the Minnesota Manitoba Mission. Retired obstetrician/gynecologist. Born in Corona, California, to Mardon Clark Lamb and Geraldine White Lamb.

Sister Lamb serves as a ward music chairman and is a former stake and ward Primary president, ward Relief Society president, seminary teacher, and missionary in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission. Born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Dean Menlo Austin and Mildred Chandler Austin.

David Wilson Lazenby, 54, and Margaret Ann Hillyard-Lazenby, five children, Belmont 1st Ward, Cambridge Massachusetts Stake: Brazil Salvador Mission, succeeding President David T. Lisonbee and Sister Bianca Lisonbee. Brother Lazenby is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president, Primary teacher, and missionary in the Brazil Recife Mission. Retired portfolio manager. Born in Provo, Utah, to Ferrell Curtis Lazenby and Marba Wilson Lazenby.

Sister Hillyard-Lazenby serves as a ward Young Women presidency counselor and is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Primary presidency counselor, ward missionary, Primary pianist, and Relief Society enrichment leader. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Hazen Randall Hillyard and Gene Funk Hillyard.

Kirill Viktorovych Pokhilko, 41, and Elena Ivanovna Pokhilko, two children, Vinogradarskiy Ward, Kyiv Ukraine Stake: Russia St Petersburg Mission, succeeding President Larry G. Childs and Sister Geniel Childs. Brother Pokhilko is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, country public affairs director, high councilor, stake and mission executive secretary, and missionary in the Ukraine Donetsk Mission. Temple recorder, Kyiv Ukraine Temple. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, to Viktor and Valentina Pokhilko.

Sister Pokhilko is a former ward Primary president, branch Young Women president, temple preparation class teacher, and institute teacher. Born in Perm, Russia, to Ivan and Galina Terekhovy.

José Manuel Santos, 60, and Madeline Ortiz de Santos, three children, Caguas Ward, Caguas Puerto Rico Stake: Dominican Republic Santo Domingo West Mission, succeeding President James H. Nuckols and Sister Susan Nuckols. Brother Santos serves as a high priests group leader and is a former stake president, district Young Men president, branch president, and bishopric counselor. Owner, Madeline Distributors. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, to José Manuel Santos Caballero and Dominga Guzman de Santos.

Sister Santos serves as a ward Relief Society secretary and is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, district Young Women president, and ward Young Women and Primary president. Born in New York City, New York, to Esteban Ortiz and Ana María Torres de Ortiz.