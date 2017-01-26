Alton M. Alexander Jr., 85, who presided over the California Riverside Mission from 1993-1996, and served as director of the Liberty Jail Historic Site from 2000-2002, died on Jan. 24, 2017, in Olympia, Washington.
Myrna Anne Christiansen Broschinsky, 79, who served with her husband, George Broschinsky, as he presided over the France Toulouse Mission from 1975-1978, died on Jan. 12, 2017, in Murray, Utah.
Kathleen Ericson, 82, who served as temple matron as her husband, Richard M. Ericson, presided over the Medford Oregon Temple from 2000-2004, died on Jan. 18, 2017, in Redding, California.
Udell Poulsen, 88, who presided over the Helsinki Finland Mission from 1965-1969, and was the business manager of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir from 1975-1999, died on Jan. 22, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Orin Richards Woodbury, 95, who served as president of the Hawaii Mission from 1966-1969, and was a member of the Church Correlation Committee, died on Jan. 20, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
