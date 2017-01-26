SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Zion National Park will resume shuttle service beginning Presidents Day weekend.

Shuttle buses will start operating Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, departing the visitor center at 7 a.m., heading up the canyon to designated trailhead stops, with the last bus returning the visitor center from the Temple of Sinawava at 6:45 p.m. The same schedule will operate on the weekends of Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5.

The in-town Springdale shuttle service will not operate during these weekends. Full-season shuttle services in the park and in Springdale will begin Saturday, March 11, and run through late fall.

Road construction continues in Rockville along state Route 9 from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Wait times along the construction route can be up to 15 minutes.