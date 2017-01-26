The Utah Jazz look to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets as they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town.

The Lakers are 16-33 on the season after a pair of road losses to the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

While the Lakers have struggled to find consistency for most of the season, they do have a talented young roster loaded with potential.

One of their key young players is third-year power forward Julius Randle who has become one of the most well-rounded young big men.

He is averaging 13 points a night on 48.9 percent shooting from the floor while adding a team-leading 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

His numbers are even better against the Jazz this season as he is putting up 14.3 points on 54.8 percent shooting with 9.0 rebounds. Much of that is due to a 25-point, 12-rebound performance two days after Christmas.

One of the players responsible for keeping him in check will be Derrick Favors.

While his numbers are down during an injury-plagued season, he had one of his best performances of the season in the loss to Denver as he finished with 18 points on 8 for 11 shooting from the floor while grabbing five rebounds.

One of the keys for Favors to slow down Randle is to push him off the block and make him do his damage in the mid-range.

Randle is a fantastic finisher around the rim, converting on 64.4 percent of his shots from 0-3 feet. Those numbers plummet to 34 percent when he shoots from 3-10 feet, according to Basketball-reference.com.

Another thing to watch out for from Randle is his passing ability. When he is creating open shots for his teammates the Lakers are more likely to get a win.

He is averaging 5.2 assists in 15 Lakers win with him on the floor, but 3.1 assists in 2.9 losses.

For Favors, it is important that he shoots the ball well from the floor.

In 21 wins, he shoots 49.1 percent from the floor. That number drops to 40.8 percent in 11 losses.

When he pushes his shooting percentage to 50 percent or better from the floor, the Jazz are 12-3.