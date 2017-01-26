LOGAN — Justin Barton, a Utah State University alumnus, has been named the new development officer in the College of Humanities and Social Science.

Barton, a 2011 social work graduate, will take over for David M. Christensen, who was named research development director of commercial enterprises for USU’s Electric Vehicle and Roadway Research Facility.

Before coming to USU, Barton worked in development at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake and at Salt Lake Community College. He earned a master of social work at the University of Pennsylvania, where he focused on nonprofit management and development.

In his new position, Barton will create and support fundraising strategies and activities, liaison with corporations and other institutions and serve as steward of donors to the college.