Senator Harry M. Reid, left, speaks with Elder M. Russell Ballard at the J. Reuben Clark Law Society Annual Fireside at the Little Theater in the LDS Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

The J. Reuben Clark Law Society honored Sen. Harry Reid for his 34-year long career in politics with the Distinguished Public Service Award at its annual fireside in the Conference Center, on Jan. 20. Sen. Reid from Nevada served five terms in the U.S. Senate, including eight years as majority leader, before retiring in 2016.

Elder Lance B. Wickman, general counsel for the Church and an emeritus General Authority Seventy, presented the award. “As one of the most visible public officials in the nation, he also has been one of the most influential. In every way he has been a force to be reckoned with,” Elder Wickman said.

“Throughout all his years at the pinnacle of government, he has been a loyal, constant source of wisdom and timely assistance on many matters of vital interest to the Church.”

The law society also honored Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, wife of Elder Dale G. Renlund, with the Exemplary Leadership Award. Sister Renlund practiced law in Salt Lake City as a civil litigation attorney for more than 20 years and is the former president of the law firm Dewsnup, King and Olsen. She gave the keynote address at the fireside.

“When we settle our minds on becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ, we will naturally build good character and the reputation that follows,” Sister Renlund said. She shared several life lessons learned from the law and her father, Merlin R. Lybbert, who was also a lawyer. She said, “We need to choose to have our actions reflect our religious beliefs. Our personal religious convictions bring strength to the law but also to our homes, to our community and to our Church.”

Elder M. Russell Ballard and Elder Renlund, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, attended the event.