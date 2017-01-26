PROVO — BYU has named Brad Taylor as the new assistant administrative vice president responsible for the human resources department, and Carr Krueger has been named as the new assistant administrative vice president over auxiliaries and programs.

Taylor replaces Forrest Flake, who is retiring at the end of February to serve an LDS Church mission to Belize with his wife.

Taylor was most recently a senior consultant and vice president at DecisionWise Inc. in Springville. In 2015, he retired from General Mills after 30 years in human resource management.

Taylor earned a bachelor's degree and an MBA in organizational psychology from BYU.

Krueger will be responsible for BYU dining services, the BYU Store, the administrative solutions group and the services provided by BYU to the Missionary Training Center.

Krueger was most recently executive vice president of human capital at Hitachi Consulting in Seattle, where he worked for seven years. He also worked at Arthur Andersen from 1986 to 2002 in financial auditing, economic and financial consulting, and as a partner in business consulting.

Krueger recently completed a master of human resource management at Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations. He previously earned bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting and information systems at BYU. Krueger is a certified fraud examiner and a certified public accountant.