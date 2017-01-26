Celebrities flock to Sundance every year for the annual film festival. And some make it to others spots around Utah.

Both Jeremy Renner (“Marvel's the Avengers,” "The Hurt Locker" and "Arrival") and Elizabeth Olsen ("Avengers: Age of Ultron") stopped by the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah this week.

The University of Utah thanked the stars on Twitter for stopping by.

"A big thanks to Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen for stopping by to say hello to patients at our @huntsmancancer Institute!" the institute tweeted.

A big thanks to Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen for stopping by to say hello to patients at our @huntsmancancer Institute! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJdiFsQxlK — University of Utah (@UUtah) January 25, 2017

The institute also thanked the celebrities for stopping to talk to patients.

https://twitter.com/huntsmancancer/status/823645723749019649

Renner also posted his thoughts on the visit on his Instagram account.

"Thank you to the Huntsman Cancer Hospital and the extraordinary staff for a fantastic day with some one the loveliest and strongest people I know!" he wrote.​

The institute thanked Renner on Twitter for his support in bringing joy to the cancer patients.

"You brought so much joy to these patients. Thanks again for spending so much time with them!"

https://twitter.com/huntsmancancer/status/823727345005531136

Renner and Olsen attended Sundance to celebrate their new film, "Wind River," a thriller where a body turns up in Wyoming.

https://twitter.com/7watchlist/status/823244239052083200

The two previously co-starred in the second Avengers film and the more recent "Captain America: Civil War."