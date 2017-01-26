Jane.com's founding couple, Mike and Megan McEwan, spoke on the Deseret News Silicon Slopes hour podcast this week, highlighting their struggles to get their company off the ground.

Speaking with host Clint Betts, the McEwans said that two of the company's original founders dropped out, leaving the couple alone to run the boutique marketplace.

"Me and Megan just made a run at it, 100 percent," Mike McEwan said. He called his wife "Mom by day and deal coordinator by night."

Megan McEwan said the early days weren't stressful but exciting.

"It was really, really exciting because we had never worked together before," she said, adding that they did spend some time together working at TGIFridays.

Betts also spoke with Aaron Ollivier, the owner of Precision Concrete Cutting and managing director Utah Angels II, which founds and helps grow startups.

Listen to the entire podcast below, or head to Silicon Slopes.