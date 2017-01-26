SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer deployed a Taser on a man who was pulled over for speeding Thursday morning after he allegedly came at the officer with a knife.

An officer conducting speed enforcement near 400 West and 600 North attempted to pull over a vehicle about 10:30 a.m.

The vehicle initially did stop, said Salt Lake police detective Richard Chipping. About a block later, the car pulled over and the "driver jumped out with a knife, saying they'd have to kill him," he said.

The officer moved to the back of his vehicle for cover as another officer arrived for backup.

The driver was hit with a Taser and taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital and was expected to be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after he is released. Information about the driver was not immediately available.

Chipping said the incident is a stark reminder of why no traffic stop is "routine."

In this case, the officer likely could have pulled out his gun instead of his Taser.

"I think it does demonstrate a level of awareness from the officer to be able to anticipate how to resolve the situation without resorting to deadly force," Chipping said.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.