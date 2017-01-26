SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will teach math to local students through basketball during an NBA Math Hoops Live event on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Zions Bank Basketball Center, 1414 S. 500 West, beginning at 4 p.m.

NBA Math Hoops is a fast-paced board game that teaches students fundamental math skills through basketball stats of their favorite Jazz and NBA players. A full-size, live version of the game will be played on the Jazz practice court with help from guards Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto.

The Jazz, with support from Larry H. Miller Charities, introduced this first-year program at the start of the season into 15 schools and nonprofits in the Salt Lake Valley. More than 500 youths have been learning basic arithmetic, geometry, percentages and statistical analysis through an engaging curriculum.

The educational event on Monday will feature 40 students from Franklin Elementary and Bryant Middle School, who were selected to attend the event by showing exceptional dedication to the program, split up into two teams with Mack and Neto on each squad.

The court will be set up to mimic the board game, with numbers placed around the floor as shot locations. With two halves of play, students will be given fundamental math problems to complete, which will unlock different locations for the players to shoot from on the court. Once the math problem has been solved correctly, the students will direct their Jazz teammate to the shot location to earn points on the scoreboard.

The Jazz Math Hoops program, in conjunction with the nonprofit Learn Fresh, will conclude in early April with a regional tournament for all of the student participants.