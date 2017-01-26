Don't worry about Devin Stratton, he's fine.

The Utah skier's recent experience of falling off a 150-foot cliff and surviving has gone viral.

Stratton's good friend Matt Galland posted the full video of Stratton's fall on his Facebook page. The video has received more than 20,000 views. The video appeared among CNN's highlight videos, Mashable and the Daily Mail.

Stratton skied on the Aspen Grove route to Mount Timpanogos last Tuesday, according to KSL.

Here's how he describes the fall:

“I hit that little jump before the cliff and I was in midair thinking I had a landing, and I see the cliff so I turn sideways trying to stop," Stratton said. "I thought about my cousin who is quadriplegic from a car accident, and I thought I was going to be paralyzed for sure. And then as I skied further, I thought I was dead for sure because I saw how big the cliff actually was.”

Once he fell off the side of the cliff, his ski hit some branches, causing him to fall on his back, KSL reported.

Stratton, who was scheduled to compete in a skiing competition the next day, immediately went to get an X-ray after he fell. He was fine, and he ended up winning said competition, KSL reported.

No bruises, no scars. Just viral fame.

He told The Washington Post that he's happy to have the video captured, despite the experience freaking him out.

Stratton also said a prayer to two for God to save his life.

“I (prayed) in my head in midair,” Stratton said, according to The Washington Post. “It doesn’t sound like it in the raw footage because I’m cussing. But in my head, I was praying.”