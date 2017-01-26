MIDVALE — In the wake of a scathing state audit that reported potential misuse of public funds, the Unified Fire Authority's board voted unanimously Thursday to call for criminal investigations of the agency’s former chief and his deputy.

Former Chief Michael Jensen and his deputy, Gaylord Scott, both resigned last year, though neither cited investigations into their compensation and spending practices as reasons for resigning.

Jensen currently serves as a Salt Lake County councilman.

The board’s vote followed the recommendations of the Utah state auditor’s report released last week, which concluded that Jensen and Scott put their personal interests over the agency's interests through questionable spending and compensation packages.

"As a board, we recognize the seriousness of the allegations of criminal laundering in the state auditor's report," said board member Jeff Silvestrini, who is also the mayor of Millcreek. "We believe the allegations should be pursued consistently with the auditor's recommendations of criminal prosecution."

Additionally, the Unified Fire Authority board and the Unified Fire Service Area board voted unanimously to file an ethics complaint with the Utah State Bar against the agency's former legal counsel, Karl Hendrickson, who resigned from his position with the Unified Fire Service Area last week.

The board also voted to seek legal recovery of all funds that the audit says Jensen and Scott improperly received or spent — to the tune of at least $370,000 that Jensen allegedly approved improperly as "incentive awards" to himself, Scott and two other former fire administrators over the past four years, as well as tens of thousands of more dollars in "excessive" and "questionable" travel and Apple Store purchases.

Utah State Auditor John Dougall said last week it will be up to criminal investigators to determine whether Scott and Jensen will face any charges. He noted, however, that typically cases involving misuse of public funds exceeding $5,000 can lead to felony charges.

Jensen, Scott and Hendrickson could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday morning.

In an interview last week, Jensen called the audit's findings "inaccurate" and "imbalanced" and said the audit "mischaracterized" his actions as Unified's chief. He also complained that he wasn't able to provide a written response within the audit or see its findings until it was released to the public.

When asked if he plans on retaining an attorney, Jensen said he's "looking at all my options."

The former chief also said he intends to continue serving on the County Council.