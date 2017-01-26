Here's a look at the news for the morning of Jan. 26.

Utah reacts to possible border wall

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he plans to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico and tighten restrictions on letting refugees into the country, making due on a promise he shared with the American people since the election last November, The New York Times reported.

Utahns seemed split about the decisions, according to the Deseret News.

For example, Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, told the Deseret News he appreciated Trump sticking to his promises.

"He’s doing what he told the voters he would do. I supported him. The voters of Utah support him," Okerlund said

Others? Not so much.

Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services of Utah, said that any ban — whether a border wall or an increased vetting process for refugees — could have a negative impact, according to the Deseret News.

"The United States needs to take a leadership role. If we turn our back on those who need our support, we're sending the wrong signal to the world. If we're saying we won't accept refugees, who will?" Batar asked.

Read more reactions to the proposed changes to immigration at the Deseret News.

Gov. Gary Herbert delivers state of the state

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert's unveiled his plans to make Utah a better state Wednesday night, calling for the state to tackle homelessness, addiction, teen suicide and poverty, the Deseret News reported.

The governor said he'd like state officials to listen to recommendations on how to curve these issues.

"And let us, as a state, be emphatically clear that we will no longer tolerate the unconscionable drug trade that victimized the most vulnerable in our community. Let us all agree tonight that this must absolutely stop," Herbert said, according to the Deseret News.

Herbert also praised Utah for its recent economic success. More work in these areas can bring us a better Beehive State.

"If we will unite and focus, Utah can be at the top of the nation in student achievement," he said.

Read more about his address here.

What happened in Trump's first TV interview?

Trump spoke with ABC News' David Muir Tuesday night in his first televised interview since his inauguration less than a week ago, according to USA Today.

https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC/status/824311976604016640

The interview ranged on a few topics, like the proposed Mexico-U.S. border wall and who's going to pay for it. They also spoke about Trump's voter fraud claims, where he said 3 million to 5 million people illegally voted in the past election, according to USA Today.

He also embellished his Inauguration Day crowd size.

Pres. Trump "won’t allow" anyone to demean people in Inauguration crowd: "We had the biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches." pic.twitter.com/13dHFLbqn1 — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

Trump also briefly spoke about the possible need for torture, since he's consulted CIA officials who said it can work to obtain information, USA Today reported. Trump said he may allow the CIA to resort to torture in the future.

But Trump also briefly mentioned his repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, saying he hopes everyone still has health insurance under a new policy, according to USA Today.

Trump said, "I think no one" should go without health care.

Read more takeaways at USA Today.

Changes to LDS missionaries' daily schedules and preparation

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced possible changes and flexibility to missionary daily schedules, according to the Deseret News.

The changes include allowing Mormon missionaries, with help from their mission presidents, to customize their own schedules, offering them a little more freedom to improve their health, safety and productivity.

The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approved the changes.

“The most significant change in the schedule is to give the missionaries and also mission presidents the latitude to make the necessary decisions and adjustments in the daily work of the missionary,” said Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who presides over the church's Missionary Executive Council, according to the Deseret News.

Read more about the changes here.

Hows does this even work?

A new YouTube video shares something of an optical illusion in which a straight pole fits into a curved shape.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm-lCSPBdp4

Want to know how it works? New York Magazine has answers.