Bleacher Report's Josh Martin ranked the top 25 players under 25 and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert made the list at No. 13.

Of Gobert's game, Martin wrote, "Few players in the NBA today (if any) have the types of tools that Rudy Gobert brings to the table. At 7'1" with a 7'8 ½" wingspan and feet fleet enough to fly up the floor, the Stifle Tower has fashioned himself into one of the league's elite pivots, particularly on the defensive end."

After talking about Gobert's ability as a rim protector, Martin continued, "But Gobert does more all over the floor now for the Jazz than he ever has. His 12.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game are all career highs, and his field-goal percentage (66.4) is the second-highest in basketball."

Martin's top three players under 25 were Anthony Davis at No. 1, Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 2 and Kyrie Irving at No. 3.

Cougars, Utes football games ranked among 100 best of the season

SB Nation's Bill Connelly ranked the best 100 games of the 2016 college football season, and both the Cougars and Utes made a handful of appearances on the list.

The Cougars had five games make the list, while the Utes had three, including the game they faced off against each other that landed at No. 73.

The top ranked game from either school was BYU's 55-53 win over Toledo that came in at No. 23 on the list.

Of the Cougars last-second win, Alex Kirshner wrote, "The game that went so late, Mack Brown had to leave ESPN’s booth to catch a flight."

After talking about the other close games for the Cougars, Kirshner continued, "After BYU took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, the game had eight more lead changes. There were five in the fourth quarter alone. The fourth came on a Toledo two-point conversion with 1:11 left, and the last came on Rhett Almond’s 19-yard field goal as time expired."

The top ranked game for the Utes was the 31-24 loss to Washington that landed at No. 52.

Hayward, Gobert on Zach Lowe's list of all-star reserves

ESPN's Zach Lowe shared who he thinks should make the NBA All-Star Game, and he had both Gordon Hayward and Gobert making the Western Conference team.

Of Gobert's play so far this season, Lowe wrote, "But Gobert has become an elite rim-runner. His hands are better. He is patient and coordinated enough to catch in traffic, wait a beat to settle himself as the limbs fly around him, and rise up for an emphatic cram job. He's up to 67 percent from the line on a ton of attempts; he welcomes contact, a career-changing Rubicon for every big man who lives near the rim. The Jazz can throw Gobert the ball as much as they like."

Lowe then turned his attention to Hayward to talk about his value to the Jazz, saying, "He remains their best all-around player, and he can tailor his game to fit Utah's turnstile rotation. If Rodney Hood and George Hill are rolling, Hayward can off-load some scoring to focus on other things. He's a wily off-ball cutter, and when Utah needs it, a borderline All-Defense-level option at both wing spots."