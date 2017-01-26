Brigham Young Cougars outside hitter Jake Langlois (10) serves the ball during the MPSF men's volleyball tournament championship against the UCLA Bruins at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Saturday, April 23, 2016.

PROVO — It was very apparent to all involved the general reason the BYU men's volleyball team was swept by Ohio State in the NCAA championship match last season; The Buckeyes enjoyed a considerable advantage from behind the service line. While the Cougars' serving wasn't necessarily bad during the match, the Buckeyes were consistently hitting lasers over the net — scoring aces, but even more importantly, getting the Cougars out of rhythm with their offensive sets.

“We knew we needed to make some changes there,” said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead about rectifying what ailed his team in the championship. “So we kind of went into our training serving differently.”

The difference in training involved setting a mentality that would seem detrimental to casual fans.

“We needed to miss a little more,” Olmstead explained. “We needed to be more aggressive. We needed to be willing to miss a few…and we have. And now our guys are serving feeling a little freer — that they can be more aggressive and more assertive.”

So far the change in serving approach has provided good results. Through seven matches played the Cougars have out-aced their opponents 45-34 and have connected on .818 percent of serving attempts.

MAKE UP IN THE MIDDLE: A strong feature for the Cougars in recent years has been a dominating presence in the middle of the net. Michael Hatch led the way for the middle block last year, but his graduation has left a bit of a void that a group of relative newcomers are trying to fill.

“We need to get better,” Olmstead said. “I can see that our blocking isn’t as good as it was last year, so we need to get better at that…so we’re trying to shore that up and get back to getting that a little better because we need to get back to where we’ve been at for a long time.”

The team's most experienced middles are junior Price Jarman and senior Joseph Grosh. The duo has teamed with promising true freshman Miki Jauhiainen in what Olmstead hopes becomes a productive and consistent rotation at the position.

NEXT UP: MPSF Conference play continues this weekend when the no. 3-ranked Cougars (6-1, 2-0 MPSF) host no. 7 UC-Irvine (6-2, 3-2 MPSF) in back-to-back matches on Friday and on Saturday at the Smith Fieldhouse.

“They’re just always good,” Olmstead said of the Anteaters. “They’ve gone some guys who are more physical than we are. And so it’s going to be a physical game. They’re going to serve aggressively…they’re going to be tough. It’s going to be exciting, for sure.”

Both matches start at 7 p.m. MST, and even though UC-Irvine is in the same MPSF conference, only Friday's match will count as an in-conference match, for reasons Olmstead struggled a bit to explain.

"It is what it is, and I don't even know if (Saturday's match) goes as a non-conference (match.) But let's just win and it will go into the win column, hopefully," he said.

