Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football.

No matter how good coaches are, they must have players to win games.

That makes this time of year so important for college football programs as they try to build a winning team.

While landing big-time recruits is key for the success of a program, talent evaluation is even more important. Coaches need to be able to analyze a player's talent and potential no matter what his star rating is.

The coaches at BYU, Utah and Utah State have done an excellent job at recognizing potential in lower-ranked student-athletes and helped them become stars in college.

This team is the best of the best of those players. The kids who were graded as a two-star player or less when they landed at BYU, Utah or Utah State.

Quarterback

Alex Smith, 2-star, Utah

Smith was an elite signal-caller during his two years on the field helping the Utes to 21 wins in 22 chances.

His best season came in 2004 when he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the MWC Offensive Player of the Year after he passed for 2,952 yards and 32 touchdowns while adding 631 rushing yards and 10 more scores.

During his time at Utah, he threw for 5,203 yards and 47 touchdowns to go along with 1,072 rushing yards and 15 scores.

Honorable mention: Max Hall, 2-star, BYU; Brian Johnson, 2-star, Utah

Running back

Harvey Unga, 2-star, BYU

While he no longer holds the record as the all-time leading rusher at BYU, he is still one of the best backs to ever wear a Cougar uniform. His most impressive campaign came as a freshman in 2007 when he recorded 244 carries for 1,227 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 44 receptions for 655 yards and four more scores to earn MWC Freshman of the Year.

During his time at BYU, he registered 3,455 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns on 696 carries. He added 102 catches for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns.

Robert Turbin, 2-star, Utah State

Turbin was a standout running back during his time as an Aggie. One of his best seasons came in 2011 when he carried the ball 249 times for 1,517 yards and 19 touchdowns to earn WAC Offensive Player of the Year.

In his Utah State career, he finished with 3,315 yards rushing and 40 touchdowns on 565 carries. He added 67 catches for 845 yards and 11 scores.

Honorable mention: Curtis Brown, 2-star, BYU; Quinton Ganther, 2-star, Utah; Kerwynn Williams, 2-star, Utah State

Wide receiver

Cody Hoffman, 2-star, BYU

Hoffman was one of the best receivers to ever play his college ball at any Utah school. His best year came in 2012 when he earned All-Independent First-Team after he had 100 catches for 1,248 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his BYU career, he set school records with 260 catches for 3,612 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns.

Steve Savoy, 2-star, Utah

Savoy had two impressive seasons with the Utes before he left early for the NFL. His best season came in 2004 when he was named First-Team All-MWC after he totaled 67 receptions for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns.

For his Utah career, he had 107 catches for 1,624 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 27 carries for 342 yards and six scores in the running game.

Hunter Sharp, 2-star, Utah State

Sharp was the best Aggie receiver during his two years in Logan. One of his best seasons came in 2015 when he was Second-Team All-MWC after he caught 71 passes for 835 yards and nine touchdowns.

For his Utah State career, he totaled 137 catches for 1,774 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Jereme Brooks, 2-star, Utah

Brooks was a consistent weapon during his four seasons on the hill. His best year came in 2009 when he had 56 receptions for 696 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns.

For his Utah career, he had 152 receptions for 1,843 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 39 carries for 232 yards and five more scores.

Honorable mention: Michael Reed, 2-star, BYU; Brent Casteel, 2-star, Utah; Brian Hernandez, 2-star, Utah

Tight end

Dennis Pitta, no ranking, BYU

Pitta was one of the most gifted passer-catchers the Cougars ever had. He was a three-time First-Team All-MWC honoree and a consensus All-American.

One of his best seasons came in 2008 when he recorded 83 receptions for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.

For his BYU career, he made 221 catches for 2,901 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Honorable mention: Jonny Harline, 2-star, BYU

Offensive line

Ray Feinga, 2-star, BYU (2004-08)

Feinga had a fantastic career on the offensive line for the Cougars. He earned First-Team All-MWC honors twice and earned Second-Team All-American recognition from SportsIllustrated.com in 2007.

Zane Beadles, 2-star, Utah

Beadles was one of the stars on the offensive line during his time on the hill. He was a two-time All-MWC honoree. He also earned First-Team All-American recognition for the 2009 season from the FWAA, Phil Steele and College Football News.

Caleb Schlauderaff, 2-star, Utah

Schlauderaff was a big piece to some of the top teams in Utah history. His best season came in 2010 when he was First-Team All-MWC while earning All-American recognition from SportsIllustrated.com and Walter Camp.

Tyler Larsen, 2-star, Utah State

Larsen had an amazing career on the offensive line for the Aggies. He was a four-year starter who earned first-team all-conference honors for three consecutive seasons, including two years in the WAC and another in the Mountain West.

Tejan Koroma, 2-star, BYU

Koroma has been a monster ever since he stepped on campus at BYU. He has earned First-Team All-Independent honors from Phil Steele three straight seasons, and garnered freshman All-American recognition from ESPN, Sporting News, Phil Steele and 24/7 Sports.

Kicker

Louie Sakoda, 2-star, Utah

Sakoda's career will be what all other Utah kickers will be measured against. He was a three-time MWC Special Teams Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. His best season came in 2008 when he made 22 of 24 field goals and 56 of 57 extra points to earn All-American status.

For his Utah career, he hit 137 of 140 extra points and 57 of 66 field goals while scoring 308 points.

Honorable mention: Mitch Payne, 2-star, BYU

Defense

Defensive line

Jan Jorgensen, 2-star, BYU

Jorgensen was a dominating member of the Cougars' defensive line for four seasons. He was a three-time First-Team All-MWC performer and a freshman All-American. His best season came in 2007 when he totaled 77 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

For his BYU career, he managed 221 tackles, including 44 tackles for loss and 30 sacks. He added 22 quarterback hurries, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Paul Kruger, 2-star, Utah

Kruger had two big seasons at Utah before he left for the NFL. His best season came in 2008 when he was named First-Team All-MWC and earned All-American recognition after he totaled 61 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss while adding seven sacks, seven pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles.

During his career with the Utes, he recorded 124 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Derrick Shelby, 2-star, Utah

Shelby was very productive during his four years with Utah. His best season came in 2011 when he managed 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and four sacks to earn First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

During his career with the Utes, he registered 166 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, 10 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Kelly Talavou, 2-star, Utah

Talavou made a strong impact on the Utes' defense during his two seasons on the field. His most productive season came in 2006 when he recorded 47 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to go along with a pair of pass breakups to earn First-Team All-MWC honors.

During his career on the hill, he managed 78 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

Honorable mention: Sealver Siliga, 2-star, Utah; Eathyn Manumaleuna, 2-star, BYU

Linebacker

Stevenson Sylvester, 2-star, Utah

Sylvester was one of the best linebackers to ever play at Utah. His best season came in 2009 when he registered 81 tackles, five tackles for loss two sacks and two pass breakups to earn First-Team All-MWC recognition.

For his career with the Utes, he recorded 262 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

Bobby Wagner, 2-star, Utah State

Wagner is one of the top defensive players to ever wear a Utah State uniform. He seemingly made ever tackle on his way to being named a First-Team All-WAC performer three straight seasons.

His best year came in 2011 when he finished fourth in the nation with 147 tackles to earn the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

For his Utah State career, he tied the school record with 446 tackles, including 28.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Zach Vigil, no ranking, Utah State

Vigil was an elite-level linebacker during his time in Logan. He was a three-time all-conference selection and a Second-Team All-American. His most productive season came in 2014 when he was the MWC Defensive Player of the Year after he totaled 156 tackles, including 20.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

For his career as an Aggie, he recorded 389 tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

Nick Vigil, 2-star, Utah State

Like his brother Zach, Nick was a stud linebacker during his time with the Aggies. He was a two-time First-Team All-MWC selection and one of the best tacklers the school ever had. One of his best seasons came in 2014 when he totaled 123 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and five forced fumbles.

For his Utah State career, he recorded 324 tackles, including 38.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Honorable mention: Brandon Ogletree, 2-star, BYU; Bryan Kehl, 2-star, BYU; Jake Doughty, no ranking; Utah State; Kyler Fackrell, no ranking, Utah State

Secondary

Safety

Eric Weddle, 2-star, Utah

Weddle is one of the most decorated players the Utes have ever had. He was a two-time first-team all-conference selection, a two-time MWC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American.

One of his best seasons came in 2006 when he totaled 65 tackles, seven interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two interception returns for touchdowns to earn All-American honors.

During his career at Utah, he managed 277 tackles, 23 pass breakups, 22.5 tackles for loss, 18 interceptions, 10 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Kai Nacua, 2-star, BYU

Nacua was a big playmaker during his time in Provo. His best season came in 2015 when he recorded 66 tackles, six pass breakups, six interceptions and two interception returns for touchdowns.

For his BYU career, he managed 164 tackles, 14 interceptions, 13 pass breakups and eight tackles for loss.

Honorable mention: Maurice Alexander, 2-star, Utah State; Brian Suite, 2-star, Utah State

Cornerback

Nevin Lawson, 2-star, Utah State

Lawson was a key contributor in the secondary during his time in Logan. He was a three-year starter who earned all-conference recognition in back-to-back seasons and All-American status as a senior. One of his best years came in 2013 when he registered 57 tackles, 13 pass breakups, five tackles for loss and four interceptions to be named a Third-Team All-American by College Sports Madness.

For his Utah State career, he managed 205 tackles, 36 pass breakups, 9.5 tackles for loss and six interceptions.

Brice McCain, 2-star, Utah

McCain was a terrific cover-corner during his time with the Utes. His best season came in 2008 when he registered 35 tackles, five pass breakups and two tackles for loss to earned First-Team All-MWC honors.

During his time at Utah, he had 103 tackles, 21 pass breakups and three interceptions.

Honorable mention; Sean Smith, 2-star, Utah; Jarrett Bush, 2-star, Utah State

Punter

Mitch Wishnowsky, 2-star, Utah

Wishnowsky had an amazing first season with the Utes as he won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter after he averaged 47.7 yards on 64 punts, including 34 punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Honorable mention: Riley Stephenson, 2-star, BYU