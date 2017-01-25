The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder, 6-2, on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Jon Puskar (14, 15, 16) led Utah as he completed a hat trick with 4:44 left in regulation. Ralph Cuddemi (19, 20) had two goals.

“Once again it was a complete effort by everyone,” said head coach Tim Branham. “It's easy to coach when you have guys committed and come ready to play and execute the system. I can't say enough about what the boys are doing.”

Utah took a 1-0 lead 9:50 into the first period as a puck deflected to Cuddemi who scored on the power play from Michael Pelech and Cam Reid.

After Wichita tied the game 1:14 into the second, the Grizzlies came back to score three straight and five of six to complete the game.

The Grizzlies broke the 1-1 tie with three goals in 3:39 to build a 4-1 lead as Puskar, Pelech and Cuddemi scored starting 9:53 into the second period.

“As a coach, when you control the play that much, it's just a matter of keeping guys focused and in tune,” said Branham. “Once the dam broke there and we got three goals in four minutes then good things seemed to happen.”

Puskar added his second of the night with 48 seconds left in the second period and 11 seconds after the Thunder cut the deficit to 4-2.

Utah outshot the Thunder, 38-20, and 28-13 in the final two periods.

Ryan Faragher stopped 18-of-20 in the Grizzlies victory.

“We've got a good team now, a really really good team,” said Branham. “We started the season with a good team, had a bunch of injuries and call-ups and we rebuilt our team; we are rolling now. We are very confident, we have a lot of skill up front, hard working guys in the back end and our goaltending is tremendous. We can't afford to let up at this point.”

On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, Utah hosts Tulsa at 7 p.m.