SANDY — After an afternoon of intense competition, in a tournament that featured many of the best wrestling programs in the state, one group of wrestlers stood above all the rest. That group was the Layton Lancers. The Lancers dominated the Fremont Silver Wolves Wednesday night at Jordan High School, en route to a 64-9 win and the 5A Dual State championship. With the victory, Layton validated years of hard work and dedication to the sport of wrestling.

“This is a really good stepping stone for us,” Layton head coach John Fager said. “We have put in a lot of work over a lot of years. To finally get a state title … we just want to keep it going. We hope to get another (title) in a few weeks (at the individual state championship). We just want to keep moving forward.”

The path to the top wasn’t easy for the Lancers. In order to get to the title bout, Layton had to get through three teams, including the defending champion Pleasant Grove Vikings in the semifinals.

“I don’t think anyone can expect to beat Pleasant Grove,” Fager said when asked if he expected his team to reach the title round. “We expect to compete. If the chips fall where they fall, then we win.”

The contest with the Vikings was heated from the start, but the Lancers were able to jump out to an early lead. Pleasant Grove battled back, however, and with only two matches left the Vikings held the lead. Layton was not to be denied though, and in the penultimate match the Lancers secured a large enough lead to clinch a berth in the title round.

The Lancers were riding high after the victory over Pleasant Grove, and it showed in the finals. Layton started the championship round with back-to-back-to-back pins, and after Layton’s Steven Quintana defeated Fremont’s Kurtis Shaw 15-2, an impressive result on its own, the Lancers recorded two more consecutive pins. The early dominance propelled Layton to a 49-0 edge, a run that was finally broken when Fremont’s Korben Hayes pinned Layton’s Austin Earley.

“These kids love wrestling and they have fun doing it,” Fager said when asked how his team was able to maintain its intensity after the incredible semifinals. “There were a couple of kids I could tell were a little lackluster (in the finals), but overall they competed and were pretty amazing. That was because they love to wrestle.”

In total, Layton recorded eight pins, a mark that stood in stark contrast to just one for Fremont. The Lancers were victorious in all but two of the 14 matches, though in fairness the Silver Wolves had to forfeit a match.

Layton’s dominance helped to validate preseason predictions that suggested that the Lancers were the best team in 5A, and possibly the state. The victory also provides Layton with momentum heading into the 5A individual championship.

“State titles are fun,” said Fager. “These kids have really good goals and they got us here today.”

Results

108

Brayden Clark (Fremont) over Dalton Stutzman (Layton) Dec 7-5

115

Tyson Humpherys (Layton) over Tayton Bennett (Fremont) Dec 7-0

122

Terrell Barraclough (Layton) over Ricky Banner (Fremont) Fall 5:29

128

Tanner Benedict (Layton) over Wyatt Tarkalson (Fremont) Fall 0:27

134

Jackson Stout (Layton) over Ethan Gold (Fremont) Fall 1:01

140

Canyon Brann (Layton) over Trevor Rackham (Fremont) Fall 1:01

147

Steven Quintana (Layton) over Kurtis Shaw (Fremont) Maj 15-2

154

Weston Memmott (Layton) over Myles Young (Fremont) Fall 3:21

162

Teige Lovell (Layton) over Brayden Mark (Fremont) Fall 1:52

172

Jon Lund (Layton) over Jeff Hardy (Fremont) Dec 4-3

184

James Porrit (Layton) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

197

Austin Clem (Layton) over Hunter Anderson (Fremont) Fall 4:23

222

Korben Hayes (Fremont) over Austin Earley (Layton) Fall 0:20

287

Micah Vuki (Layton) over Kyler Strain (Fremont) Fall 1:43

