GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Cowboys (12-7, 4-0 Region 10) overcame a slow start with help off the bench from Kevin Roberts, who led with a game-high 21 points, to top the Park City Miners (5-13, 2-2 Region 10) 71-39 in Wednesday night’s Region 10 matchup.

Grantsville has been accustomed to slow starts this season, as it has averaged a mere 11 points in the first period to start region play. The struggle continued Wednesday night against Park City as it mustered 12 points in the first period of play. Grantsville managed to take the lead in the first period, despite the slow start, behind aggressive defense and a five-minute run that held Park City scoreless, leaving it with the lead 12-6 after one quarter.

After the slow start by both teams, which included sloppy play and poor shooting, Roberts proceeded to take over the game. After being inserted into the game to start the second, Roberts put up seven points in the first two minutes he was in to help Grantsville build a double-digit lead. Park City attempted to lessen that double-digit lead several times in the quarter but was unable to do so as the Cowboys took a 33-20 lead into the half.

The third period of play started with another self-led run by Roberts, but this time it was senior Jared Roberts who led the charge, knocking down all five of his points on the night in a matter of one minute as the Cowboys looked to pull away early on. Park City managed to stay in the game behind freshman Mark McCurdy, who led the team in points with 10, and senior Zach Luna, who ended the quarter on a self-led 5-0 run with 30 seconds remaining in the quarter to cut the Cowboy lead to 46-31.

Just when it seemed Park City was finally going to make its run, Roberts struck again, starting the fourth with a 3-point shot and a 3-point play on back-to-back possessions, which sparked an 8-0 run for the Cowboys to start the fourth. The Miners finally stopped the run at the 5:45 mark with a McCurdy 3, but were quickly answered right back by Roberts, who hit from three for his 21 points on the night. The Cowboys finished out the fourth outscoring the Miners 25-8 to seal the win.

With the win the Cowboys have sole possession of first place in Region 10 halfway through region play. They will look to maintain their perfect region record as they take on Union on Feb. 1. Park City will be looking to bounce back as it resumes action Friday, also against Union.

Cody Whitehouse is an avid sports fan who hopes to make writing about sports his profession. Contact him at Codytwhitehouse@gmail.com