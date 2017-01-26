Yes, it is way too early to talk about Utah's 2017 schedule. The 2016 college football season hasn't been over for a month yet, and we haven't even hit national signing day yet.

All of that said, it's never too early to talk about college football.

Without further ado, here's a breakdown of Utah's 2017 schedule.

vs. North Dakota, Thursday, Aug. 31

2016 record: 9-3 (8-0 Big Sky)

North Dakota isn't quite as dangerous as its in-state rival North Dakota State, but it did make it to the second round of the FCS playoffs last season and went through its conference unbeaten. Two seasons ago the Fighting Hawks beat their first FBS opponent: Wyoming.

While Utah should have a big advantage over North Dakota, the Utes can't afford to sleepwalk through this game. Many other FBS teams, including the likes of Michigan, have learned the hard way not to underestimate the top-tier teams of the FCS.

at BYU, Saturday, Sept. 9

2016 record: 9-4 (Independent)

Last year's edition of the rivalry was strange, to say the least. The Utes uncharacteristically turned over the ball six times, but the defense didn't let the Cougars capitalize. Kalani Sitake decided to roll the dice right at the end by going for two and the win instead of going to overtime, and the Utah defense held on for the sixth win in a row over the Cougars.

The Cougars lose several key players, including Taysom Hill, Jamaal Williams, Kai Nacua and former Ute Harvey Langi. That said, Tanner Mangum isn't exactly a novice at quarterback, and there are some solid playmakers on defense in Fred and Troy Warner.

While the rivalry has a different tone with Sitake at the helm in Provo, will the Utes be able to keep up their dominance over the Cougars and make it seven in a row?

San Jose State, Saturday, Sept. 16

2016 record: 4-8 (3-5 Mountain West)

The Spartans gave up an average of 34.7 points per game last season, good enough for No. 103 in the FBS. Utah defeated San Jose State 34-17 last season, and the Utes should be a heavy favorite again this season.

at Arizona, Friday, Sept. 22

2016 record: 3-9 (1-8 Pac-12)

Rich Rodriguez's seat must be getting uncomfortably warm after winning just one conference game last season.

A lot depends on whether QB Brandon Dawkins can elevate his game. Dawkins proved he can run as he led the Wildcats in rushing with 944 yards and 10 touchdowns. The passing game wasn't great, as the four players that played quarterback last season combined for just 2,137 yards. That's not going to get the job done against the Utes' solid defensive front. If Arizona can't get a passing attack going, it could be another long year for Rodriguez. Or perhaps a last year.

vs. Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 7

2016 record: 10-3 (6-3 Pac-12)

Stanford lost a bit of ground to Washington and Washington State in the Pac-12 North, but the Cardinal is still plenty dangerous.

Stanford won't have Christian McCaffrey in the backfield next season, but the Cardinal already has the next man up in Bryce Love. Love averaged 7.0 yards per carry last season.

at USC, Saturday, Oct. 14

2016 record: 10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)

The Trojans turned themselves into one of the hottest teams in college football by the end of last season. It wasn't too long that USC was the power in the Pac-12, and it's not hard to see that happening again.

USC beat Penn State in one of the best Rose Bowl games in recent memory. Freshman phenomenon QB Sam Darnold lit up the Nittany Lions for 453 yards and five touchdowns. The Trojans' offense scored 40 or more points seven times last season.

vs. Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 21

2016 record: 5-7 (2-7 Pac-12)

The Sun Devils won five of their first six games before losing all six of their second-half games. Arizona State has one of the worst defenses in the nation as it gave up 39.8 points per game, which is good enough for 124 out of 128 teams in the FBS. Even Arizona's struggling offense managed to hang 56 points on the Sun Devils at home.

The quarterback position was also a bit of mess last season. Eight players had a passing attempt last season. The top QB Manny Wilkins had just 2,329 yards and 12 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He'll improve, but if that defense doesn't get better it may not matter.

at Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 28

2016 record: 4-8 (2-7 Pac-12)

Oregon took a nosedive in 2016. After dueling with Stanford for the top of the Pac-12 North for the past few seasons, the Ducks finished dead last in the conference. It was so bad, Oregon had to let Mark Helfrich go.

Now, former South Florida head coach Willie Taggart is the man tasked with turning things around in Eugene. The Bulls won just two games Taggart's first season and won 10 last season before he left.

And Oregon isn't exactly hurting for talent. Royce Freeman returns for his senior season after rushing for 945 yards last season, and that number would have been higher if he had been healthy all season. Freshman QB Justin Herbert is also starting to come into his own after taking over the starting job about halfway through the season. Ute fans will want revenge on him, as he passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns in an upset win last season.

vs. UCLA, Friday, Nov. 3

2016 record: 4-8 (2-7 Pac-12)

UCLA was one of the biggest disappointments of 2016 in the Pac-12. QB Josh Rosen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Arizona State. The Bruins won just one game after that. UCLA's rushing attack is a mess, as the Bruins managed just 1,011 yards and an average of 2.9 yards per carry.

It's win-or-get-fired time for Jim Mora.

The Bruins need to hope Rosen both gets better and lives up to the hype that's followed him around for the last two seasons.

vs. Washington State, Saturday, Nov. 11

2016 record: 8-5 (7-2 Pac-12)

The Cougars' season was a giant roller coaster. It started with a loss to Eastern Washington of the FCS, saw an eight-game winning streak in the middle of Pac-12 play and ended 2016 with a three-game losing skid.

Wild doesn't even begin to describe Washington State.

Luke Falk is one of the most dangerous passers in college football, as he completed 70.0 percent of his passes and had 4,468 yards and 38 touchdowns last season. We'll see if he can shake off his mediocre performance against Minnesota.

at Washington, Saturday, Nov. 18

2016 record: 12-2 (8-1 Pac-12)

The Huskies represented the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff. It's been a long time since Washington was a top-tier power, and former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen is just getting started.

Jake Browning returns after scoring an incredible 43 touchdowns last season. While Alabama's incredible defense was able to get to Browning, can the Pac-12's defenses do the same? And don't sleep on DB Taylor Rapp, who made a pick-six in the Huskies' Pac-12 title game win over Colorado.

vs. Colorado, Saturday, Nov. 25

2016 record: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12)

After spending the past several seasons as a bottom feeder in the Pac-12 South, Colorado emerged to do something Utah has yet to do: represent the South in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Phillip Lindsay had 1,252 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns last season. The Buffaloes lose Sefo Liufau, but freshman QB Steven Montez got significant experience last season.

The biggest problem for Colorado, however, is that it loses eight starters on defense. The Buffaloes have their work cut out for them in maintaining their solid defense.

