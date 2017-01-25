SALT LAKE CITY — A bill amending a portion of the Utah Adoption Act is advancing to the Senate floor.

Proposed by Sen. Todd Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, SB54 would allow for stepparent adoptions where a child's stepparent and biological parent are no longer married, without terminating the biological parent's parental rights.

Larry Jenkins, adoption attorney and member of the Utah Adoption Council, testified on behalf of the bill Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee.

According to Jenkins, the bill addresses an issue that only comes up a few times a year, generally involving adult children who wish to be adopted by a stepparent who helped raise them.

"It's a very narrow area," Jenkins said, noting that the bill has the approval of the Utah Adoption Council.

The bill received unanimous support from the committee.