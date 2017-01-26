Recently the Departments of Public Safety and Transportation placed a graphic display in the State Capitol Rotunda representing the 280 traffic crash deaths in Utah in 2016. Ninety-four percent of those fatalities were due to “human error” — failure to wear seat belts, drugs, alcohol, aggressive driving and others. Essentially all were preventable deaths.

Would these occur if there were a UHP trooper cruising in the traffic flow? Definitely not. But how often do we see a trooper patrolling the freeways or byways; how often do we pass by a trooper with his/her lights flashing, issuing a ticket. Only rarely. Our UHP troopers are spread very thinly across our state roads because current funding pays for far too few of them.

The Highway Patrol is a state agency, so its leaders can’t lobby the Legislature directly. But committed citizens can. We can all help. Find out who your state senator and representative are at le.utah.gov, and be willing to take a few minutes to call or email each, state that you are a constituent, and ask for increased funding for more UHP troopers. It’s as easy as that, and you may save someone’s life.

Tom Metcalf

Murray