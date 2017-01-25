GIRDWOOD, Alaska - Utah skier Roni Remme won the women's giant slalom at the Seawolf Invitational for her first career victory while Sam Dupratt led the men with a fourth-place finish on Wednesday afternoon as the Utes stand second after the first day of the invite.

Remme has four career podium victories. She was second in the giant slalom at the RMISA qualifier earlier this year for her previous career-best finish. Abby Ghent placed 12th while Chloe Fausa was 13th for the Utes followed by Julie Mohagen in 18th and Lauren Samuels in 19th. Sabine Krautgasser placed 24th.

For the men, Dupratt picked up his fourth-top five finish of the year, all in the giant slalom. He had the fastest first run of the day. Endre Bjertness earned his fifth top-10 finish of the year with an eighth-place run. Dominic Demschar placed 12th while Joergen Brath was 13th. Ty Sprock finished 23rd with Sasha Zaitsoff in 26th. Martin Grasic did not finish his first run.

Montana State leads the meet with 170 points after a strong run in the men's giant slalom. Utah has 153 points for second with Denver in third (148). New Mexico (123) and host Alaska-Anchorage (117 points) rounds out the top five.

The day was the beginning of four straight days in Alaska. Next on the docket is the men's and women's slalom races for the Seawolf Invitational on Thursday before moving into the UAA Invite on Friday and Saturday. Races can be followed live at http://ussalivetiming.com/.