Dr. Robert Marbut, an author and consultant on issues related to homelessness, believes Salt Lake City’s current plan to revamp its approach to the problem is just about the worst he’s seen.

“You, collectively, have made this more messed up than any other community I’ve seen except for one,” he told me in a recent visit to my office. He was in town to speak to a Realtors’ meeting.

He wouldn’t identify which community was even more “messed up,” but he’s happy to explain what officials here are doing wrong.

Not surprisingly, Salt Lake City officials, already well along in their four-new-shelters solution, don’t like hearing this. In a recent Deseret News story quoting Marbut, Matthew Rojas, spokesman for Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, called his claims "just not accurate."

But the city already has signaled, intentionally or not, an unwillingness to listen to public input by announcing its plan, and the sites of the four new shelters, before holding any hearings. The least it can do now is answer one of Marbut’s questions that seems logical.

Why, he wonders, is the city proposing to build four equally sized shelters with 150 beds each?

Each shelter would house different types of homeless people. Presumably, one would be for single men, one for women with children, one for single women and one for veterans. Where is the data suggesting the city has just as many of one type as another?

“Say the need (in the family shelter) is really only 60,” he said, “yet the two men’s shelters are overwhelmed. Do you then say, ‘We’ve got 90 extra beds here, let’s move the men over’?”

That, of course, would reinstate the problem that currently exists, where all types of homeless intermingle.

City and county leaders can’t afford to get this wrong. The city’s homeless problem, and the criminals that are attracted to its overwhelmed shelter in the Rio Grande neighborhood, have reached crisis levels. In previous columns I documented how this is affecting businesses whose customers are scared away. More importantly, it is keeping the truly needy from getting help.

In his opening remarks at Monday’s start of the annual legislative session, Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes made homelessness his No. 1 cause. He spoke of the “carnage that’s going on in real time right now” and said it was not just a city and county problem, but also a state problem.

That implies the state may be willing to devote even more money to help fund a solution. But Hughes also said, “the state of Utah is not writing blank checks.” He mentioned the need for accountability among stakeholders.

That makes getting it right doubly important.

Ask how many homeless people wander the streets of the city and you get a variety of answers. Late last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released a count that put the answer at 2,807. Service providers say that number is far too low.

But even at that low figure, how would you take care of them with four separate shelters of 150 beds each? The city says many of the homeless are in that situation temporarily and easily could be transitioned into affordable housing, leaving a more reasonable number with which to deal. The city hopes to provide this housing through a combination of public and private funds.

Marbut counters that these are rosy projections. “I think you’re overbuilding for families with children just because that’s politically correct, and you’re totally underbuilding for your adult chronic males.”

By building four shelters, the city also multiplies costs, he said. That’s because each shelter will need its own staff and food services, among other things. Marbut advocates one large new shelter with separate areas for each type of homeless, and with architectural designs that keep people from lining up outside the way they currently do.

It’s hard to recommend city and county officials slow down this process when so many homeless are falling victim to predators and the problem keeps growing. But the time has come to drop the defensive postures and begin working with well-meaning critics.

Getting this wrong may be worse than doing nothing at all.

Jay Evensen is the senior editorial columnist at the Deseret News. Email him at even@desnews.com. For more content, visit his website, jayevensen.com.