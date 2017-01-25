• Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, is sponsoring a bill that would require all new school buses purchased after June 30, 2017, to be equipped with seat belts for all passengers. Hall will be pitching the idea to the House Transportation Committee at 2 p.m.

• Roughly 300 students from the Madeleine Choir School will gather on the Capitol steps at 9 a.m. to use their singing voices to encourge state lawmakers to pass legislation that will improve Utah's air. This is the third consecutive year students from the school have visited the Capitol to air their concerns about the excess smog in the Salt Lake Valley.

• It's Charter School Day at the Legislature. More than 500 students from 50 charter schools will join Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox at the Capitol to showcase charter school options available to parents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, Junhao Wang, a 15-year-old pianist and 10th-grader at Utah Virtual Academy, will be performing.