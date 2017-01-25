SALT LAKE CITY — Patients with mental illness have long been advised to seek treatment, though 100 years ago, treatment options were limited, and many were sent to indefinite confinement at the Utah State Hospital.

Utah lawmakers voted Wednesday to recognize the hundreds who have died in custody of the state and without a proper burial.

"Some of these people became emotionally and physically separated from their families," said Rep. Edward Redd, R-Logan, who proposed HJR3, which seeks to remember the at least 474 people whose lives ended without a trace.

"Many forgotten and lost in life should no longer be lost in death," states a hospital worker in a public announcement of the project to identify Utahns who died there before 1960.

The hospital is no longer a lifetime treatment facility as it once was but cares for people placed there by court order with a goal to get them back to society, said Redd, who is also a mental health treatment provider.

"It is a place of treatment, and it's a place of healing," he added.

Staff at the hospital have been working for years to find where patients have been buried, most of whom are at the Provo City Cemetery, and the group intends to erect several monuments to honor those lives.

Dallas Earnshaw, superintendent at the hospital, told members of the House Health and Human Services Committee that the project "is emotional and remarkable for us."

The hospital is seeking private donations to help with securing land and etching the names in stone at the selected sites. At this time, it isn't asking the state to compensate the costs.

"Anytime we give a voice to the voiceless, it is a good thing," said Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City.

The act is also a celebration of the successes realized in mental health treatment in the decades that have followed this former practice, she said.

To help with the project, contact the Utah State Hospital at ush.utah.gov.