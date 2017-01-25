SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump's announcement of his administration's plan to build a border wall and impose limits on resettlement of refugees from majority-Muslim countries elicited strong reactions from Utahns Wednesday.

Some, like Senate Majority Leader Ralph Okerlund, R-Monroe, lauded Trump for keeping his campaign promises.

"He’s doing what he told the voters he would do. I supported him. The voters of Utah support him," Okerlund said during the Utah Senate's daily briefing with reporters.

Others, such as Aden Batar, director of immigration and refugee resettlement for Catholic Community Services of Utah, said the Trump administration is misinformed about refugees and the vetting process. Moreover a ban on their entry that is based on religion is likely unconstitutional.

"The United States needs to take a leadership role. If we turn our back on those who need our support, we're sending the wrong signal to the world. If we're saying we won't accept refugees, who will?" said Batar, who is Muslim and the first Somali refugee resettled to Utah in the 1990s.

"We have a moral obligation to help those who are in need and those who have been persecuted."

Ehsan Suhail, owner of Shawarma King in Millcreek, is a refugee from Iraq.

After his father was killed in Iraq, Suhail was responsible for his mother and five brothers. Seeking refuge, they fled to Syria.

Seven years ago, he was resettled to Utah. Catholic Community Services of Utah helped him find a job and after two years, he started his first restaurant. Once that was on firm footing, he started another, Shawarma King 2.

He hires fellow refugees to help them start new lives after they are resettled in the Salt Lake Valley.

Suhail said he was far more affluent when he lived in Iraq, but it was no longer safe for him to stay there.

"You need to be free and safe. That is what the refugees are looking for right now," he said.

He's made the most of his opportunities in Utah, and he hopes his story "will change the minds of a few people, at least. We need everybody to understand that most refugees who come here have nowhere else to go. They can't go back and they're just trying to find a better life."

Trump's announcement that his administration will build a border wall was also met with mixed reactions.

Some, like Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, questioned what the wall and Trump's plans to scrub trade agreements will mean for commerce and Utah's economy.

"The wall has to go through a congressional process. It’s my understanding now that a lot of the transportation is being paralyzed because of that executive order, that may potentially hurt Utah’s economy. We do have a big trade partnership with Mexico. I think that is something we may eventually deal with," she said.

Immigration attorney Tim Wheelwright said the early days of the Trump administration had been "sensory overload."

While some actions were expected given Trump's campaign rhetoric, he said "the scope was surprising to me."

Wheelwright said he is attempting to grasp what Trump's initiatives mean in practical terms. Placing an even greater emphasis on deportation of people unauthorized to be in the United States who have any criminal conviction will overwhelm an already overburdened immigration court.

"I'm not sure what the plan is. How are they going to process that many cases?" he said.

But his larger concern is for families, particularly those with mixed immigration status.

"My heart really goes out to these families, that at the stroke of a pen, they're dealing with tremendous uncertainty about what's going to happen," he said.

Like Escamilla, Wheelwright worries about economic implications of a wall, particularly the economies of border towns that are interdependent.

"I'm not sure it's the best use of our resources. I'm not sure we're going to be more safe," he said.

But House Speaker Greg Hughes said the nation must come to grips with dangers of a porous border and the possibility that people bent on harming the United States are entering the country.

Millions of people have fled Syria, some of whom are seeking resettlement to the United States. "To know who these people really are is impossible," he said.

Trump's actions are prudent until the nation can put into place a more thorough vetting processes, he said.

"Let's give him a chance," Hughes said.

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche