SALT LAKE CITY — We'll find out Thursday night whether Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert will be named as All-Star reserves, but the Utah Jazz will be represented during the NBA's annual midseason showcase.

Canadian-born Trey Lyles and Australian-bred Dante Exum have been invited to participate in the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge. They will be teammates on the World Team, which will take on a squad of American players.

This will be the second time for each player in this event. Exum played in New York back in his rookie season in 2015, while Lyles was on the international team last year in Toronto.

The Rising Stars Challenge tips off the All-Star Weekend festivities at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will be broadcast live on TNT.

Utah, one of five teams with multiple players in this year's event, has had six players participate in two rookie-sophomore games: Andrei Kirilenko (2002, '03), Deron Williams (2006, '07), Paul Millsap (2007, '08) and Trey Burke (2014, '15).

While both young players have had their moments for the Jazz this season, there are some star-level athletes in the game, including Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, New York's Kristaps Porzingis, Phoenix's Devin Booker and Indiana's Myles Turner.

Lyles and Exum will be joined on the World Team by Embiid (Cameroon), who leads NBA rookies in scoring (19.8 ppg), rebounding (7.8 rpg) and blocks (2.47 bpg). Other world players include Porzingis (Latvia); Denver's Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Emmanuel Mudiay (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Jamal Murray (Canada), New Orleans' Buddy Hield (Bahamas), Oklahoma City's Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) and Philadelphia's Dario Saric (Croatia).

The U.S. Team will be comprised of Towns, Booker, Turner, Milwaukee's Malcolm Brogdon, L.A. Lakers' Brandon Ingram and D'Angelo Russell, Charlotte's Frank Kaminsky, Philadelphia's Jahlil Okafor and San Antonio's Jonathon Simmons.

