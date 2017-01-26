I am frequently asked what traits I look for in hiring a new employee, and what characteristics turn an average employee into a star.

Required job skills vary, and have changed over time, depending on the business or industry. In the agrarian economy a century ago, physical strength was important in hiring. Understanding mechanics was key 50 years ago to keep farm equipment working.

Today, critical characteristics exist that are common to success in any job or profession. And it’s important to remember that in our global economy, competition for the best jobs today has never been greater. Top employers can hire the most competent, most creative and most innovative workers, contractors and consultants, no matter where they live, and they are willing to pay top dollar.

Higher-level skills considered to be an added bonus a decade ago are regarded as a given today. Everyone must master these skills to be successful and remain successful. Today’s employees need competency in reading, writing, speaking, mathematics, science, literature, history and the arts. Did I leave anything out?

These skills and knowledge will make the difference between success and failure for employees in the 21st century.

However, beyond these core competencies, I look for people who are comfortable with ideas and abstractions, who are good at both analysis and synthesis. I like to hire people who are creative and innovative, who are disciplined and well-organized, who are able to learn quickly and who work well in a team. I seek employees who are flexible and who can adapt quickly to frequent changes in the economy, the workplace and the company.

But the most important trait I seek is integrity and honesty. Trust is the basis of human relations and the foundation of sound business practices. Value is created faster and more dramatically when people trust each other and when they can work as a team toward a common goal.

Following are additional traits needed in today’s workplace, in the words of leaders who have exemplified these traits.

Be passionate to drive great performance — Apple founder Steve Jobs said: “People with passion can change the world for the better.” Jim Swartz, co-founder of Accel Partners, and a leader in building pioneering technology companies worldwide, gave this advice to the 2016 graduates of the Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University: “Finding passion is important. However, how you perform is even more important.”

Values matter — Apple’s current CEO, Tim Cook, said that life is really a process of discovering yourself and then of inventing yourself and then of reinventing yourself. But through this discovery and inventing process, it is critical to know who you are, what you believe in and then committing to live your life (at home and work) based on your principles.

Embrace risk — Do not be afraid of risk. Identify it. Manage it. Benefit by it. Accept risk and make the most of it. Swartz said that to be truly successful, you must be willing to go against the flow. You need a “backbone and not a wish bone.” He said: “Remain open and listen to what the market is telling you. But be a contrarian, but be open; when you make a mistake, realize it and change quickly.”

Never give up — Winston Churchill is famous for saying, “Never, never, never, never give up.” Michael Jordan said: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

Be prepared — Be prepared for your job interview. Be prepared for your first day at work, and your second and third. The best way to get ahead is to be prepared, and if you are prepared, good things will happen.

Give back — Harris Simmons, chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation, said in an article: “Our company engages in a variety of corporate giving activities that enhance the quality of life in our communities. The company makes donations to charitable organizations and, in doing so, sets an example for our generous employees. Last year, Zions’ employees donated an estimated 100,000 hours toward community projects and served on more than 150 nonprofit boards and communities. Employees also generously donated more than $785,000 of their personal funds to United Way, Junior Achievement and the Utah Food Bank in 2015 alone.”

Jon Huntsman Sr. teaches that, “We all owe a portion of our success to others, and the only way to repay that assistance is by sharing our good fortune. … Giving back has the unique ability to lift people and build communities, while at the same time enriching the giver.”