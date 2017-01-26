Miller family's The Miller family’s decision to put the Utah Jazz franchise in a family trust is nothing short of a slam dunk for the state.

When people around the United States think of Utah, jazz music may not come to mind, but certainly the Utah Jazz does. The NBA franchise is indelibly intertwined with the state’s image, an association that will now exist indefinitely thanks to a remarkable decision by its owners to put the team under a family foundation trust.

Fans should be grateful for the action by Gail Miller and the Miller family businesses, which will remove the team from the list of sports franchises thought to be vulnerable to be lured to another city. The community at large should also be grateful given the weight the team carries as a cultural icon, a community nexus, an engine of commerce and a benefactor of numerous charities.

A professional sports franchise confers big-league prestige on a community, and the presence of the Jazz for nearly 40 years is seen as something of a curiosity given the number of larger metro areas without an NBA franchise. The sports world would not have seen it as an unlikely development should the team have departed for, say, Seattle, San Diego, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh or St. Louis. But here it is, and thanks to the Miller family, here it will stay.

The transfer of ownership into a trust is somewhat unprecedented, requiring more than a year of negotiations with the NBA’s board of governors. The team itself will be beneficiary of the trust, retaining all profits for future investment. It guarantees stability for a franchise that has been consistently successful, having the league’s third-best record over the last 30 years and having come within a victory or two of an NBA championship a couple of times in the 1990s.

Beyond the team’s success on the hardwood, it has been a major contributor to local charities and community organizations. The Junior Jazz program brings 50,000 kids and 13,000 volunteers together every year to participate in healthy recreation. It is an ambassador of goodwill for Utah throughout the world. When the team plays on the road, TV cameras always pick up a smattering of fans wearing Jazz jerseys and cheering for the visitors. In any diagram of a brand image for Salt Lake City, the Jazz musical note logo, inherited from its birthplace in New Orleans and at best a dissonant connection to the Mountain West, will have a prominent place.

That the Miller family acted to immortalize the relationship is an extraordinary endowment. It recognizes that loyalty is a two-way street, and more than pays back the many fans who have worried over the years whether the team might be tempted to execute a fast break to another town.